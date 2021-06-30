Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 5.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.89. 3,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 359,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $767,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,823 shares of company stock worth $3,436,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

