KZ Cash Price Up 4% This Week (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 30th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,201.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.01 or 0.01400804 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013653 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.