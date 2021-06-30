Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$42.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIF. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.57.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.96. 114,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,452. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.79.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
Featured Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.