Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Increased to C$42.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIF. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.57.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$46.96. 114,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,452. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.47 and a 12-month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.9100002 EPS for the current year.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

