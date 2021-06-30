LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Short Interest Up 231.1% in June

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 231.1% from the May 31st total of 395,600 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 896,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LAIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,658. LAIX has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that LAIX will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in LAIX by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LAIX in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LAIX by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAIX during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

