Lake Group L.L.C. Silver Sells 178,029 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 178,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $17,769,074.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:DELL traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $104.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

