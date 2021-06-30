Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 264.1% in June

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, an increase of 264.1% from the May 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 690,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 37 mining leases covering an area of approximately 70,400 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

