Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Up 264.1% in June

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,300 shares, an increase of 264.1% from the May 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,472,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LLKKF remained flat at $$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 690,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
Lake Resources Company Profile
See Also: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.