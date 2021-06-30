Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.82. Lakeland Bancorp shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 125,196 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $883.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.38.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.17 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,853,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.