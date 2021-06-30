Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 635 ($8.30). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 633 ($8.27), with a volume of 298,532 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 921.50 ($12.04).

The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 441.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 657.30.

In other news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

