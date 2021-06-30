Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $345 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.40 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.840-$1.040 EPS.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,367. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

