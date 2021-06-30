Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $88.17

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.17, but opened at $89.98. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $89.92, with a volume of 680 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 4.69.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.