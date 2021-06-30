Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading 22.1% Higher This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.65 million and $174,629.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00138136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00169199 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,311.51 or 0.99883254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

