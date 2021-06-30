Lead Wallet Trading 22.1% Higher Over Last Week (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $174,629.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

