Lee Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 3,675 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.58. The company had a trading volume of 56,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.