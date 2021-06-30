Lee Capital Holdings LLC Invests $2.42 Million in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000. GoDaddy accounts for 1.1% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,675,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,440.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after purchasing an additional 711,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after purchasing an additional 618,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,736,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,268. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDDY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.07.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

