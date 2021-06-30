Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,606. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

