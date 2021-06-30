Lee Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $5,296,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $5,030,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACIC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,983. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

