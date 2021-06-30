Lee Capital Holdings LLC Sells 105 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.00. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.17.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

