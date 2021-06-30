Lee Capital Holdings LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,730 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,081,000 after buying an additional 546,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after buying an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.41. 44,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,571. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

