Lennar Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Lennar has raised its dividend payment by 290.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $14.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

LEN stock opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.75. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

