Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $28.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,830.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $170,626.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,626.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,589 shares of company stock worth $17,368,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $48,343,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 898,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 788,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. 961,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

