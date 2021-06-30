Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.
Shares of CPC opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.65) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.74. The stock has a market cap of £133.69 million and a P/E ratio of -17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.53. The City Pub Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.92).
The City Pub Group Company Profile
The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.
