Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Tops $127,491.59

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $127,491.59 and approximately $19.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.