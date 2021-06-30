LiveXLive Media’s (LIVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.28. LiveXLive Media has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 64.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,374.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

