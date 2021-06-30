LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $60.46.
About LIXIL
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.