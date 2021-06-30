LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Update

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. 779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96. LIXIL has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $60.46.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

