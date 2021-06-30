Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1.55 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,167,965 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.