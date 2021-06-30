Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $904,035.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,165,142 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

