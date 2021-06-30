Loews Corp Sells 203 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Loews Corp reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

