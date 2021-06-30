Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 206.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth $75,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

