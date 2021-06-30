Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $300.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.88. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,210.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

