Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $130.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.04.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.07.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

