Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.01 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

