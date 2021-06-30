Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,222 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $795,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $28,525,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,033. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

