Lookers (LON:LOOK) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON:LOOK opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Lookers has a 1 year low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 74.45 ($0.97). The company has a market capitalization of £279.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.41.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

