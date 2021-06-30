LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 183.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 233,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151,429 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.4% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 151,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

