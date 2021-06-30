LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,249 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

