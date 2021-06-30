LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBLU shares. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.68.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.