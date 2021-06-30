LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

DRI opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

