LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 303,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after buying an additional 97,928 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $253.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In related news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock worth $15,449,303. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.