LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 425 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in FormFactor by 92.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FormFactor by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,324,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 142,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

