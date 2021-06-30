Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-$6.860 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $367.97 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.03.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

