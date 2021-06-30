Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) Financial Analysis

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Omnitek Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 535.94 -$362.30 million N/A N/A Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 2.70 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% Omnitek Engineering -42.14% N/A -35.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Luminar Technologies and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 42.61%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, new natural gas engines, and complementary products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conversion kits for converting diesel engines to run on an alternative fuel, including compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquid petroleum gas; and natural gas engines and components, as well as high-pressure natural gas coalescing filters. Its products are used for stationary applications; and the transportation market, such as light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, and municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company sells and delivers its products through its distributors, engine manufacturers, system integrators, fleet operators, and engine conversion companies, as well as directly to end-users. Omnitek Engineering Corp. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.