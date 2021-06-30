Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNDNF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

LNDNF opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96. Lundin Energy AB has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

