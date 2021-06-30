Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 50,525 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

