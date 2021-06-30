LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €695.00 ($817.65) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. UBS Group set a €748.00 ($880.00) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €666.00 ($783.53).

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €6.40 ($7.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €674.00 ($792.94). 271,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €645.53.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.