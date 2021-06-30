LYNC Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,814.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, LYNC Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. LYNC Network has a total market cap of $475,676.07 and approximately $2,814.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 968,322 coins. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

LYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

