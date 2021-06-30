M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 30,445 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.79.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

