Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $97.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.08. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $96.99 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

