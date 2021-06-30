MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 699,883 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $21.45.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.
The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
