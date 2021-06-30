MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 699,883 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $21.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.