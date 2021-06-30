Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $23,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $503.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

