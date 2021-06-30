Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.03 and last traded at $35.18. 57,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,465,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 513,813 shares of company stock worth $17,355,443. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnite in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

